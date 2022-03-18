Government Warns of Cyberattack Threats to US Satellite Networks

Satellite communication networks could be vulnerable to cyberattacks, the U.S. government warned Thursday.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the FBI released an alert saying they "were aware of possible threats" to U.S. and international satellite communication (SATCOM) networks.

The joint CISA-FBI advisory urges SATCOM network providers and critical infrastructure organizations that rely on satellite networks to bolster their cybersecurity defenses, TechCrunch reported.

It's estimated that about 8 million Americans rely on SATCOM networks for internet access, TechCrunch said.

A recent cyberattack that hit SATCOM provider Viasat knocked tens of thousands of customers in Europe offline in February at the beginning of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

While many industries use SATCOM networks, cybersecurity expert Ruben Santamarta told TechCrunch that the military, in particular, should be concerned.

"The military in Ukraine was using this kind of satellite terminal," Santamarta told TechCrunch. "It has been acknowledged by one of the representatives of the Ukrainian army that it was a huge loss for them in terms of communications, so obviously that's one of the most significant sectors that are affected right now."

Santamarta also said a successful cyberattack could become a safety threat rather than just a cybersecurity issue. He used the maritime industry as an example.

"Vessels use satellite communications for safety operations, so if they have to send a distress call, this can be sent over a radio frequency or a SATCOM channel. If you can't send that kind of distress call, that's a problem," he told TechCrunch.

Viasat hasn't provided technical details but has confirmed that attackers leveraged a misconfiguration in the management section of the satellite network for remote access to modems.

Santamarta told TechCrunch that attackers likely deployed a malicious firmware update to the terminals.

Israeli news outlets reported Monday that a large cyberattack took down several government websites, leading the National Cyber Directorate to declare a "state of emergency."

The Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, reported that a "defense establishment source" told the publication that it was the largest cyberattack ever carried out against the Jewish state, and they believe it was the action of a state actor, or large organization.

Romania recorded a "spectacular rise" in the number of cyberattacks aimed at its infrastructure shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country's chief national cybersecurity official told Politico.