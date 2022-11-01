Biden Cybersecurity Director: 'Errors,' 'Glitches' Are 'Normal' in Elections

The Biden administration's cyberdefense agency director is warning midterm election voters to expect "errors" and "glitches" that "happen in every election" — like a "pipe will burst" — but she says that is "normal" and "not nefarious," and the media should fall in line on that narrative.

"There are going to be errors, there are going to be glitches — it happens in every election," according to Jen Easterly, director for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in the Department of Homeland Security, speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies symposium Tuesday.

"But that's why there are multiple layers of security controls and resilience built into the system."

Easterly added an urge for the media to not suggest "glitches" are "nefarious."

"So, to the media, that's where I really want to ask for everybody's help, because these things are going to happen," she continued. "Somebody will forget their key to the polling place. A water pipe will burst.

"These are normal things. They're not nefarious. It's super important that folks get the word out on how elections work."

Easterly's mention of a water pipe burst is a reference to the 2020 presidential election concern of former President Donald Trump, which reportedly led to ballot counters to be sent home in the middle of the night.

"Elections are not over when the polling place closes," Easterly continued. "There's so much work to be done to ensure there is reconciliation of provisional ballots, counting of absentee ballots, military voters.

"We all need to let the machinery of democracy work."

Among other noteworthy remarks from Easterly on Tuesday related to election security and integrity: