×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cipollone

FBI Interviewed Ex-Trump Counsel, Deputy Over Sensitive Documents: Source

FBI Interviewed Ex-Trump Counsel, Deputy Over Sensitive Documents: Source
Cipollone (AP)

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 07:15 PM EDT

The FBI has interviewed Donald Trump's former White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, and his deputy in its investigation into sensitive documents stored at the former president's home, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

It is unclear when Cipollone was spoken to, while his deputy, Patrick Philbin, was interviewed in the spring, according to the New York Times, which earlier reported the news.

During a search on Aug. 8 of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, FBI agents removed classified documents including some marked as top secret, the Justice Department has said.

The search was carried out as part of an investigation into whether documents were illegally removed from the White House after Republican Trump left office in January 2021 following his election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has said that the records were "all declassified" and placed in "secure storage." He and allies have also claimed the Justice Department has exaggerated the urgency of securing the documents in question and oversaw an unnecessary, overzealous search in order to tarnish Trump as he considers another run for the presidency.

Trump has even gone so far as to suggesat evidence was planted to discredit him, although so far there have been no details on that claim.

A representative for Cipollone and Philbin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The FBI has interviewed Donald Trump's former White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, and his deputy in its investigation into sensitive documents stored at the former president's home, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.It is unclear when Cipollone was spoken...
cipollone
222
2022-15-16
Tuesday, 16 August 2022 07:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved