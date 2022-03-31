Philip Morris Gifts 500,000 Packs of Cigarettes to Ukraine Soldiers

Smoke 'em if you've got 'em.

This time-tested expression from Hollywood military movies has new meaning this week after the Washington Examiner reported that U.S. tobacco giant Philip Morris recently gifted Ukrainian soldiers with approximately 500,000 packs of cigarettes.

The massive tobacco gift came after Philip Morris Inc. discontinued the majority of its Ukraine operations on Feb. 25 — just hours after Russia launched a full-scale military attack on Ukrainian cities and villages.

"Philip Morris donated 500,000 packs of cigarettes to help the army!" said People's Deputy of Ukraine Danylo Hetmantsev, according to the Examiner. "Lviv Tobacco Factory and JT International Ukraine also handed over cigarettes to the military today in all regions where there are logistics warehouses."

Among the highlighted cigarette brands of Philip Morris USA: Marlboro, Marlboro Light, Virginia Slims, Benson & Hedges, Merit, Parliament, Alpine, Basic, Cambridge, Lark, L&M and Player's.

Corey Henry, Philip Morris' director of U.S. communications, told the Examiner:

"[The gift] included sales, distribution and manufacturing. The Ukrainian Army approached our colleagues and asked for stock in our warehouse in one of the most heavily bombed regions. We complied with the authorities' request," said Henry.

According to a separate report, Philip Morris has either suspended or canceled its marketing and product launches in Russia, in lieu of initiating the war with Ukraine.

"Our focus and all our efforts over the last four weeks have been to ensure the safety and security of our Ukrainian colleagues," said CEO Jacek Olczak in a statement. "We stand in solidarity with the innocent men, women, and children who are suffering."

Is smoking popular in the Ukraine?

According to MacroTrends.net, the daily smoking rates for Ukrainian men and women, ages 15 and older, declined over a six-year span from 2010 to 2016.

In 2012, 29.3% of that age demographic in Ukraine smoked cigarettes regularly, as opposed to just 25.5% of that same demographic in 2016.

