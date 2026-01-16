NY Times: CIA's Ratcliffe, Venezuela's Rodriguez Meet in Caracas

CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, in Caracas, The New York Times reported on Friday, citing a U.S. official.

Reuters ‍could not immediately verify the ‍report of the meeting, which the Times said took place on Thursday. ⁠The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ratcliffe met with Rodriguez ​at President Donald Trump's direction "to deliver the message that the United States looks forward to an improved ‍working relationship," the report said.

They discussed intelligence cooperation, economic stability ⁠and the need to ensure that Venezuela was no longer a "safe haven for America's adversaries, especially narco-traffickers," the report added.

During her tenure as vice ⁠president of Venezuela, ​Rodriguez was involved in ⁠negotiations with a U.S. special envoy, Richard Grenell, along ‍with other officials, on a deal to get the now-deposed former ‌president Maduro to voluntarily give up power, the newspaper said.

Rodriguez has previously criticized the Trump administration for "kidnapping" ⁠Maduro ​and called for his ‍return. However, she is Washington has said she is favorable as an interim ‍leader to preserve stability.