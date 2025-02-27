WATCH TV LIVE

Judge Denies Injunction Blocking CIA DEI Firings

By    |   Thursday, 27 February 2025 01:04 PM EST

A federal judge ruled against a preliminary injunction that would have blocked the firings of CIA employees who previously worked in diversity, equity and inclusion programs, Gary Grumbach of NBC News reported.

Judge Anthony Trenga in the Eastern District of Virginia said if fairness and morals were the standard, he might have ruled differently, but the law says otherwise, Grumbach reported.

“They had the misfortune of being last assigned to a DEI program,” Judge Trenga said.

Some of the plaintiffs confronted the CIA’s attorneys and said they should be ashamed of themselves, Grumbach added.

“That was sick,” one man said.

“You are really disgusting,” another said.

Kevin Carroll, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said he respects the court’s decision, and will be considering next steps with his plaintiffs, Grumbach reported.

The Justice Department argued last week that a judge could not block because U.S. spy chiefs have the power to terminate them.

Congress vested CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, with the authority to fire personnel when they deem it "necessary or advisable" in the national interest, the Justice Department said in a brief filed in federal court in Virginia.

The plaintiffs are among 51 intelligence officers assigned to DEI programs who were placed on paid administrative leave. The 51 officers were ordered to accept one of three options or be fired: retirement by Oct. 1, resignation effective this month or termination on May 20, according to court papers.

Reuters contributed to this report.

