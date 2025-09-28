Multiple Victims in Shooting, Fire at Michigan Church

Police say one person was killed and nine injured in a shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan, and the suspect is also dead.

The shooting happened Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye told reporters. The church was also set ablaze.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities have not released details on the surviving victims' conditions.

The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church in Grand Blanc. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. “Violence anywhere especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died at 101. The next president of the faith, known widely as the Mormon church, is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, per church protocol.

"I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan," President Trump said in a statement on Truth Social. "The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn.

"This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!"

"We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on social media. "FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities. Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy."