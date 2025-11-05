WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chuck schumer | zohran mamdani | nyc | mayor

Schumer Talks to Mamdani After NYC Mayoral Win

By    |   Wednesday, 05 November 2025 10:29 PM EST

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he spoke to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani after the democratic socialist's victory Tuesday night.

While Schumer and Mamdani had several meetings after Mamdani's win in the Democratic primary, Schumer never endorsed him and declined to say whom he voted for.

At a Wednesday press conference, Schumer said he "had a very, very good conversation" with Mamdani, discussing their shared commitment to New York City.

"I congratulated him on running a very, very good campaign, and the issue that he has stressed is being stressed by Democrats across the country, from one end of America to the other, the high costs that the Trump administration is imposing on us and their failure to do anything about it," Schumer said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., did not endorse Mamdani until late in the campaign and repeatedly downplayed his candidacy in interviews.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed and campaigned for Mamdani, though Reps. Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen, Democrats who represent Long Island, refused to endorse Mamdani and criticized his candidacy.

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York Democratic Party, also refused to back Mamdani, who had the support of other prominent progressives such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 10:29 PM
