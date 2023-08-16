Sen. Schumer: GOP Biden Probes Don't Matter to Americans

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that Americans are more interested in what Democrats are doing for the economy than in multiple investigations by House Republicans into allegations of criminal activity involving President Joe Biden and his family members.

"These investigations don't matter to the American people, and it's the right wing talking to each other," Schumer told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "Let them keep talking to each other. We're talking to the American people.

"We're investing — they are investigating. All they seem to do is want to investigate this, that and the other thing. That doesn't help the American people. The contrast of [Tuesday], a former president being indicted for trying to deny an election, and this president today talking about investing in America, that's going to sink in.

"It's our job to make sure it sinks in."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in late July that Republican investigations into the business dealings by Biden and members of his family are "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry."

But Republicans said they are trying to strengthen their case before launching a full-fledged inquiry.