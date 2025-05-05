WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Schumer: Investigate Newark Airport Chaos

By    |   Monday, 05 May 2025 04:31 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday called for a federal investigation into the Federal Aviation Administration's East Coast operations and Newark Liberty International Airport in particular after hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled Sunday and Monday.

More than 400 flights were delayed and over 100 canceled Sunday due to issues at Newark Airport, which prompted the FAA to impose a "flow constrained area," used to limit the amount of air traffic into the airport. The FAA said these issues were caused by runway construction, equipment problems, and low staffing in Philadelphia's air traffic control center, which covers Newark.

Bloomberg reported that last week, air traffic controllers who oversee Newark's airspace "temporarily lost radar and communications with the aircraft under their control, unable to see, hear, or talk to them." The incident caused several employees to be placed on trauma leave, exacerbating the existing staffing issues at the control center.

"To say that there is just minor turbulence at Newark Airport and the FAA would be the understatement of the year. We're here because the FAA is really a mess. This mess needs a real forensic look, a deep look into it," Schumer said in a statement. "So today I am demanding a full inspector general investigation as to what went on."

He added: "The chaos at Newark very well could be a harbinger if issues like these aren't fixed and if the FAA can't get real solutions off the ground."

