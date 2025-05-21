WATCH TV LIVE

chuck schumer | new york | salt | mike lawler | lalota

Schumer Dings Blue State Republicans Over SALT

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 09:48 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wasted little time on Wednesday before going after blue state Republicans for making a deal to raise the state and local tax deduction.

Republicans from New York, California, and New Jersey agreed to raise the SALT deduction from $10,000 to $40,000 per year. The cap was implemented in 2017 as part of the tax cuts passed in the first Trump administration.

The $40,000 SALT limit will phase out for annual incomes greater than $500,000, and the cap is the same for both individual taxpayers and married couples filing jointly. The income threshold and the $40,000 figure would grow at 1% annually.

Schumer called the SALT deal "a humiliating failure" for New York House Republicans, who face tough reelection fights in 2026.

"Donald Trump came to the Capitol to intimidate them and in less than 24 hours they have all bowed to their king," Schumer wrote on social media. "Their capitulation to Trump on SALT is a slap in the face to Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and hardworking, middle-class families across New York."

New York Republican Reps. Mike Lawler and Nick LaLota were pushing to raise the cap to $60,000.

While visiting the Capitol on Tuesday, Trump complained raising the SALT cap would benefit Democrat governors. He had previously vowed to raise SALT when he ran for president.

"NY House Republicans said for months they had one job they were sent to Washington for: to get rid of the SALT cap," Schumer wrote. "But they are too scared to stand up to Trump."

Lawler hit back.

"You had complete control in Washington and failed to deliver anything on SALT," Lawler wrote. "Not $1 more. Nothing. Nada. Zip. We are delivering a 4x increase on SALT and providing real tax relief to the middle class. After 50 years, it’s time for you to retire."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
