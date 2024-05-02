Schumer to Join Johnson in Inviting Netanyahu to Address Congress

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has opted to join forces with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress amid lingering tensions over the Middle East conflict, reported The Hill.

Johnson revealed that he sent Schumer a preliminary invitation draft about a month ago, but it has remained untouched on Schumer's desk since then.

"I sent a letter draft, because it's a bicameral invitation letter, it's been sitting on Chuck Schumer's desk. As far as I know, he has not cosigned it yet," Johnson explained.

However, Schumer's office indicated he is now prepared to endorse the invitation.

"He intends to join the invitation, the timing is being worked out," Schumer's spokesperson confirmed to The Hill.

Netanyahu's potential visit is likely to incite controversy among liberals who have voiced strong criticism against the Israeli prime minister's actions during the Israel-Hamas war, particularly concerning civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

The timing of Schumer's decision is noteworthy given the tense dynamics between him — the highest-ranking Jewish official in U.S. history — and Netanyahu.

As the most prominent Jewish figure in U.S. politics, Schumer has championed Israel's interests on Capitol Hill until recently. His call for new elections in Israel, expressed during floor remarks, garnered significant criticism, Politico reported.

"The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7," Schumer remarked in March. The world has changed — radically — since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past."

Despite facing backlash from Republicans, Schumer's stance has garnered support, even from staunch Democrat supporters of Israel who are disillusioned with Netanyahu's approach to the conflict, Politico reported.

Speaker Johnson originally initiated the invitation process for Netanyahu to address Congress in late March, a week following Schumer's public rebuke of Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza conflict.

"We will certainly extend that invitation," Johnson affirmed during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "What Chuck Schumer did was just almost staggering, just unbelievable."

"I wish Schumer would keep his comments to himself on all that," Johnson added, expressing his preference for a joint House-Senate address but emphasizing that a House-only event would suffice.

"If we just have the House [for that speech], that's fine too," he said.