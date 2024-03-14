×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chuck schumer | matt brooks | jewish republicans

Republican Jewish Coalition: Schumer Crossed 'Red Line'

By    |   Thursday, 14 March 2024 01:38 PM EDT

A political group supporting Jewish Republicans lashed out Thursday at Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for Israel to hold new elections and oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the continued bombardment of Gaza.

In a stinging response to Schumer's "anti-Israel speech," Republican Jewish Coalition leader Matt Brooks declared the New Yorker had "crossed a real red line."

"As Israel continues to righteously fight to defend itself from barbaric terrorists, the most powerful Democrat in Congress knifed the Jewish state in the back," a RJC statement said — deriding the Schumer speech as having "demanded that Israel's democratically-elected government be evicted from power and replaced by one more to his liking."

"Sen. Schumer crossed a real red line," the statement said. "It is outrageous and unacceptable to meddle in Israel's domestic politics by demanding that a democratic ally hold elections on our timetable, particularly when the Jewish state is fighting for its very survival."

The lashing noted that Schumer "has frequently described himself as the so-called 'Shomer', or guardian, of the Jewish people, but that his remarks Thursday were "a 'Shanda', a disgrace."

The denouncement ended with "a clarion call to take back the White House and US Senate from this radical Democrat leadership," accusing those leaders of "waging political warfare on our key ally Israel and rewarding terrorists."

The searing criticism comes as Senate Republicans question Schumer's outrage.

"Chuck Schumer's demand for new Israeli elections is inappropriate and offensive," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote in a statement on social media. "Israel is a close ally and a healthy, vibrant democracy. The last thing Israel needs is the 'foreign election interference' that Democrats so often decry here."

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A political group supporting Jewish Republicans lashed out Thursday at Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for Israel to hold new elections and oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the continued bombardment of Gaza.
chuck schumer, matt brooks, jewish republicans
278
2024-38-14
Thursday, 14 March 2024 01:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved