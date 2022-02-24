×
Schumer Touts Biden's Judicial Picks

Sen. Chuck Shumer
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 24 February 2022 08:06 AM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., praised President Joe Biden's judicial picks, noting the Senate has so far confirmed 46 federal judges nominated by the president.

His comments came in a Wednesday night tweet.

He wrote: "This Senate has confirmed 46 federal judges under President Biden. 3/4 have been women. 2/3 have been people of color. And they've all been highly qualified. Public defenders. Civil rights and election lawyers. People with public-service experience. We're going to keep going."

Biden has pledged to name the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Biden has already interviewed three potential nominees: Ketanji Brown Jackson, Leondra Kruger, and J. Michelle Childs, according to multiple reports.

The president's decision on who will replace retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer is expected within a week, CNN reported Tuesday.

The media outlet added that White House officials reached out to liberal groups to urge them to support top-tier candidates against attacks from critics, according to a person who was contacted.

Newsfront
Thursday, 24 February 2022 08:06 AM
