Tags: chuck schumer | iran | hamas | attacks | israel | americans | killed

Schumer: US 'Keeping Eye on Iran'

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 07:00 AM EDT

After receiving an unclassified briefing on the Hamas war on Israel, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., confirmed Americans have been killed in the attacks and all eyes of the U.S. are now on Iran.

"We know there are Americans who were killed; the administration told us that they know of four thus far, but, sadly, we know the toll will rise," Schumer said in a detailed statement after being briefed along with Senate leaders by acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker.

"The administration said they are keeping a careful eye on Iran and keeping all pressure on them and their proxies to ensure the situation does not expand."

The concern over the burgeoning nuclear power of Iran comes as Hamas' attack was planned with the help of Iranian security officials who gave their approval for the assault during a meeting in Beirut on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"I told senators that we will try to hold a classified briefing they can receive in their states as soon as possible so we can get additional details that could not be disclosed on this call," Schumer added.

"I will continue to stay in close contact with Biden administration national security officials as well as senior members of the Israeli government and monitor this situation on an ongoing basis."

A classified all-senators briefing will be held this week after the Senate leaders and whips, and the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the Senate Committee on Armed Services, and the Senate Committee on Appropriations, including the Subcommittees on Defense and on Foreign Operations were briefed Sunday.

"I was briefed this evening by senior national security and State Department officials in the Biden administration," Schumer's statement began. "I expressed my outrage at what happened in Israel. The viciousness and brutality of this unprecedented attack from Hamas targeting innocent civilians — children, families, seniors — is overwhelming and heart wrenching.

"I asked the representatives of our Defense Department if they are giving Israel everything they need, and I was heartened that they said yes and that they are surging support. I asked them if they have denied any requests that Israel has made, and they said no. I urged them to ensure Israel has everything it needs to protect itself, and reiterated that the Senate stands ready to deliver on additional needs."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 09 October 2023 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

