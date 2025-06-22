WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chuck schumer | donald trump | enforcement | war powers act | john thune | israel | iran

Schumer: Enforce War Powers Act to Check Trump

By    |   Sunday, 22 June 2025 11:03 AM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has demanded immediate enforcement of the War Powers Act to rein in what he calls "erratic" actions by President Donald Trump against Iran.

In a statement that followed Trump's announcement of ordering military strikes against Iran's nuclear weapon processing sites, Schumer invoked the use of the War Powers Act to keep the president in line: "I'm urging [Senate Majority] Leader [John] Thune to put it on the Senate floor immediately. I am voting for it and implore all Senators on both sides of the aisle to vote for it."

The War Powers Resolution, or act, as it is commonly referenced, is designed to allow Congress to force a president to get congressional approval before initiating significant military actions. There are also specific requirements that a president must follow when deploying troops into conflict.

Schumer said Trump's use of military aircraft to bomb nuclear material processing sites in Iran meets the criteria, regardless of the admitted threat posed by Iran. "Confronting Iran's ruthless campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression demands strength, resolve, and strategic clarity, he said. "The danger of wider, longer, and more devastating war has now dramatically increased."

Trump announced late Saturday that he had ordered strikes against Iran's nuclear weapon processing sites following more than a week of intense strikes by Israel against the sites, and Iran's top military leaders and nuclear scientists. Counterstrikes by Iran have left significant damage inside Israel and killed and wounded many Israelis, including civilians.

Schumer's demand for the Senate to pull out the War Powers Act would need the backing of Thune, who has indicated that he supports Trump's actions.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has demanded immediate enforcement of the War Powers Act to rein in what he calls "erratic" actions by President Donald Trump against Iran.
chuck schumer, donald trump, enforcement, war powers act, john thune, israel, iran
277
2025-03-22
Sunday, 22 June 2025 11:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved