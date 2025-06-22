Schumer: Enforce War Powers Act to Check Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has demanded immediate enforcement of the War Powers Act to rein in what he calls "erratic" actions by President Donald Trump against Iran.

In a statement that followed Trump's announcement of ordering military strikes against Iran's nuclear weapon processing sites, Schumer invoked the use of the War Powers Act to keep the president in line: "I'm urging [Senate Majority] Leader [John] Thune to put it on the Senate floor immediately. I am voting for it and implore all Senators on both sides of the aisle to vote for it."

The War Powers Resolution, or act, as it is commonly referenced, is designed to allow Congress to force a president to get congressional approval before initiating significant military actions. There are also specific requirements that a president must follow when deploying troops into conflict.

Schumer said Trump's use of military aircraft to bomb nuclear material processing sites in Iran meets the criteria, regardless of the admitted threat posed by Iran. "Confronting Iran's ruthless campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression demands strength, resolve, and strategic clarity, he said. "The danger of wider, longer, and more devastating war has now dramatically increased."

Trump announced late Saturday that he had ordered strikes against Iran's nuclear weapon processing sites following more than a week of intense strikes by Israel against the sites, and Iran's top military leaders and nuclear scientists. Counterstrikes by Iran have left significant damage inside Israel and killed and wounded many Israelis, including civilians.

Schumer's demand for the Senate to pull out the War Powers Act would need the backing of Thune, who has indicated that he supports Trump's actions.