Sen. Schumer Hospitalized, Treated for Dehydration

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was briefly hospitalized Wednesday morning for dehydration, the New York Post reports.

Schumer, 74, was taken to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution" after getting lightheaded while working out at the Senate gym.

He was released and is "now back at work in the Capitol," his press secretary, Allison Biasotti, said in a statement.

Schumer "wants to remind everyone to drink some water and stay out of the heat," she added.

Washington is experiencing a heat wave this week, with temperatures hovering near triple digits.