GOP Panel Slams Candidate for Claiming Not to Know Schumer

The National Republican Senatorial Committee on Monday criticized independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn after he claimed he did not know who Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was when questioned by a Nebraska voter about outside political support.

According to the committee, Osborn was asked whether he would accept Schumer's support in his current Senate bid. Osborn responded that he did not know who Schumer was.

The Republican campaign arm called the statement misleading, pointing to Osborn's past campaign fundraising.

The committee said Osborn previously benefited from financial backing linked to Schumer during his last Senate run, which ended unsuccessfully. It argued that Osborn's denial raises questions about his transparency with voters as he campaigns as an independent.

"Dan Osborn pretending not to know who Chuck Schumer is doesn't pass the smell test," the committee said in a statement. "Nebraska voters deserve honesty about who is backing a candidate and where their support is coming from."

Schumer has served as Senate minority leader from 2017 to 2021 and since 2025. He is one of the most prominent figures in national Democratic politics.

The Republican panel noted that Schumer-aligned political groups have historically played a role in Senate campaign fundraising across the country.

Osborn has positioned himself as an outsider, emphasizing independence from both major political parties.

His campaign has focused on issues such as government accountability and opposition to what he describes as entrenched political interests in Washington.

The Republican committee argues that Osborn's past financial support undermines that message. The committee said his previous campaign received backing tied to top Democrats including Schumer, which it says contradicts Osborn's current posture.

Osborn's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the NRSC's claims or his remarks about Schumer.

The Nebraska Senate race is being closely watched as Republicans seek to maintain control of the seat.

Outside groups from both parties are expected to play a significant role as the campaign continues, with fundraising and national political ties likely to remain a focal point.

The committee said it plans to continue highlighting what it described as inconsistencies in Osborn's record and campaign statements as voters head toward Election Day.