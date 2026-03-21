Sen. Schumer Faces Growing Dissent Inside Senate Ranks

Frustration with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is driving quiet discussions among some Democratic senators, aides, and donors about whether he should step aside after the November elections, highlighting a deeper fight inside the party over strategy, candidate recruitment, and how forcefully Democrats should confront President Donald Trump.

The unease has spread through private dinners, chiefs-of-staff meetings, and donor gatherings, where Democrats have questioned Schumer’s negotiating style and his approach to the 2026 midterms, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said he still supports Schumer, while pushing back on the idea that he was tallying votes to remove him.

Murphy, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., are among those who have voiced dissatisfaction with Schumer’s direction, especially his perceived preference for more centrist candidates in key races.

Progressives in and around the Senate argue that leadership should stay out of contested primaries and that outsider candidates are generating enthusiasm in parts of the party.

Schumer said criticism "goes with the territory" for any leader and that his "support in the caucus is deep and strong," adding that he believes he has done "a very good job" of setting up Democrats to win back the Senate in November, when Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

The tensions reflect a broader Democratic argument over what the party should look like in opposition to Trump and how much risk it should take in battleground races.

Warren and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., tied their frustration to Schumer’s handling of last year’s government shutdown and earlier spending fights, while some current and former Senate staff members said his approach left members feeling boxed out or misled.

Schumer’s allies say such friction is inevitable for a minority leader and insist he still has broad support.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, credited Schumer with helping assemble a strong Senate class and argued that discontent is part of the job.

Donor unease has added to the pressure.

At a fall gathering of major Democratic donors and party leaders in Washington, senators and aides were pressed by donors for a plan to replace Schumer.

The pressure has been compounded by fundraising concerns at Senate Majority PAC, which began 2026 with $36 million on hand and $12.4 million in debt, compared with $100 million and no debt for its Republican counterpart.

Possible successors discussed privately include Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., though a person familiar with the matter said he is not seeking the role, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., whose spokeswoman said she is not currently interested in being leader.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, is seen as Schumer’s preferred successor once he steps aside.

Some Democrats want Schumer to commit to retiring when he next faces reelection in 2028, arguing that a generational handoff would strengthen the party’s message.

Others say any move against him should wait until after the November elections, when Senate Democrats will choose their leadership in a secret ballot.