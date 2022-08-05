×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chuck schumer | carried interest | kyrsten sinema

Schumer: 'No Choice' but to Drop Carried Interest Provision

sen. kyrsten sinema of arizona chats with senate minority leader chuck schumer
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 05 August 2022 03:56 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday defended the decision to remove the carried interest tax provision from the Inflation Reduction Act in order to appease Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

"I'm pleased we have reached an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act that I believe will receive the support of the entire Senate Democratic conference," Schumer said, according to The Hill.

"I believe strongly in the carried interest loophole, I have voted for it, I have pushed for it, I have pushed for it to be in this bill," he added. "Sen. Sinema said she would not vote for the bill, not even move to proceed unless we took it out, so we had no choice."

Schumer said he agreed to remove "two pieces" of the provision on corporate minimum tax, which will lower the revenue it's expected to raise in the next 10 years.

"What we added is something that excites me, and I think excites all Democrats and particularly progressives. We're adding in an excise tax on stock buybacks that will bring in $74 billion," he said.

"I hate stock buybacks. I think they're one of the most self-serving things that corporate America does. They don’t do a thing to make their company better and they artificially raise the stock price just by just reducing the number of shares. They're despicable."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday defended the decision to remove the carried interest tax provision from the Inflation Reduction Act in order to appease Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
chuck schumer, carried interest, kyrsten sinema
225
2022-56-05
Friday, 05 August 2022 03:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved