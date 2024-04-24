Schumer-Tied Dark Money Group Targets GOP Candidate

Political ads targeting Montana GOP Senate hopeful Tim Sheehy are being funded by Majority Forward, a nonprofit organization tied to Senate Majority PAC, a group associated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has regularly decried fundraising with so-called dark money, the Washington Examiner reported.

The revelation came a week after Senate Republicans introduced legislation that aims to prevent foreign nationals from improperly influencing American elections in response to a report by Americans for Public Trust outlining how a Swiss foreign billionaire allegedly funneled $243 million into a liberal dark money network that poured $97.6 million into ballot campaigns in Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, and Nevada.

Schumer has raked in millions of dollars in secretive donations, according to Fox News.

Majority Forward conceals its contributors but last year, Fox reported that the advocacy group received $276.1 million in anonymous donations between July 2019 and June 2022. Its biggest recipient is the Senate Majority PAC, which works to elect Democrats to the Senate's upper chamber and is closely aligned to Schumer.

The Huffington Post in January unveiled the connection between Last Best Place, a recently formed super PAC, and Senate Majority PAC. Majority Forward is the sole funder of Last Best Place, which has spent nearly $6 million in ads targeting Sheehy.

Senate Majority PAC told the Post it was behind the multimillion-dollar TV ad blitz against Sheehy.

"Majority Forward, with its nine-figure revenues, is proof positive that the Left's scaremongering over 'dark money' is nothing more than a convenient way to villainize people who say things they disagree with," Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher for the conservative Capital Research Center group, told the Examiner.

Jeff Clements, the CEO of American Promise, a group that supports limiting certain spending in elections, told the Examiner: "The unfortunate reality is that there are millions upon millions of dollars flowing into states like Montana from out-of-state, progressive billionaires, at the behest of party leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer."