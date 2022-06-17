GOP Effort to Get Answers on Hunter Biden Probe Blocked by DOJ

The Justice Department appears to have stymied efforts by two GOP senators to get answers about the Hunter Biden tax probe from the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware, according to the Washington Examiner.

Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, had sent a letter in May to U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is handling the investigation involving the president's son.

In their letter, the two senators pressed Weiss to divulge if a senior Department of Justice [DOJ] official with links to Hunter Biden recused himself from the tax investigation.

Nicholas McQuaid, the acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's Criminal Division, formerly worked with Hunter Biden's lawyer Chris Clark at the multinational law firm Latham & Watkins, according to the New York Post.

Johnson and Grassley wrote Weiss and said that Attorney General Merrick Garland dismissed letters they sent last year regarding McQuaid's possible recusal from the investigation.

But the Examiner noted the Justice Department responded to the senators' letter with one from acting Assistant Attorney General Peter Hyun, denying their requests for information.

According to the news outlet, the letter said: "This responds to your letter to the Department of Justice, dated May 9, 2022, regarding the employment of certain Department employees and regarding certain actions that may or may not have been taken by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware," Hyun said.

He noted the DOJ had responded in February 2021, March 2021, July 2021, and February 2022 to similar letters.

"Department attorneys receive ethics and professional responsibility training as appropriate, sign a pledge to maintain public trust in government, and are subject to the department's scrupulous ethics and recusal protocols" and that "it will not be able to provide you with any further information regarding Department officials' employment or specific recusal decisions."

The Examiner noted Hunter Biden had disclosed he was being investigated for his taxes shortly after the 2020 election.