Grassley Slams Biden's 'Hypocritical' COVID Policies

chuck grassley looks on
Ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC., on April 4. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 14 April 2022 07:54 AM

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is ripping President Joe Biden for "completely hypocritical" policies dealing with COVID-19.

Grassley's comments came in a Wednesday tweet. He wrote: "Biden Admin extends airplane mask mandate due to concerns about COVID. But it's terminating Title 42 at the S border bc threat of COVID supposedly doesn't justify it anymore. Completely hypocritical If Americans are still bound by COVID policies shouldn't our border be too???"

His tweet came after the Biden administration said it was extending the mask mandate for planes and public transportation for 15 days while it watches an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19.

The Associated Press reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was extending the order, which was set to expire this coming Monday, until May 3. The CDC said the extension would allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant.

Meanwhile, Biden plans to do away with Title 42 COVID-19 expulsions on May 23.

Title 42 was put in place by former President Donald Trump to turn away migrants at the southern border due to the health concerns of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Congressional Republicans have been predicting an impending rush to the border as a result of Biden's plans. Ten Republican senators have introduced a bill to extend Title 42 until February 2025.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is ripping President Joe Biden for "completely hypocritical" policies dealing with COVID-19.
