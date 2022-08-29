Sen. Grassley: I Will Pursue Hunter Biden, Root Out FBI 'Political Bias'

Sen. Chuck Grassley has vowed to pursue an investigation into Hunter Biden and to root out political bias in the FBI, the Washington Examiner reported on Monday.

The Iowa Republican made the remarks while campaigning near Cedar Rapids for an eighth Senate term in his November matchup against Democrat Mike Franken.

"I want you to know that I'm not going to give up on the Hunter Biden investigation," Grassley said, referring to President Joe Biden's son. "Every one of you in this room, and everybody that isn't in this room, ought to have extraordinary confidence in the FBI. But today, we can't have it."

Grassley made comparisons with how the FBI is handling probes into former President Donald Trump, such as the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, which sparked loud applause from the Republican crowd.

"I want you to know, I'm not going to give up exposing political bias in the FBI," the senator said. "It's not the FBI agents at the grassroots of Iowa. It's the people at central headquarters. We've got to have [FBI] director [Christopher] Wray show us a concrete plan of how he's going to get the political bias out of the FBI."

Republicans have been raising questions about what they call the delicate way the FBI is handling a probe into Hunter Biden that is partly connected to information discovered on his personal laptop computer that federal authorities got a hold of during the 2020 presidential campaign, the Washington Examiner reported

"This is a continuation of what's been going on since 2016," Grassley said, "with Russia-gate, with the Steele dossier, with the … FISA investigations, so they could snoop on the Trump campaign in 2016. And all of the emails of [Hillary] Clinton that she destroyed, never [accounted] for, and all of the other things that are going on — this is political bias."