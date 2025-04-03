Grassley Bill Would Require Congress' Approval of Tariffs

A bipartisan Senate bill co-sponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would require congressional approval for all new tariffs, an effort to "reassert Congress' constitutional role," he said.

Senate Finance Committee members Grassley and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., introduced the "Trade Review Act of 2025" on the Senate floor Thursday after President Donald Trump's new tariffs that spooked markets and incurred backlash from some Republicans.

"Not later than 48 hours after imposing or increasing a duty with respect to an article imported into the United States, the President shall submit to Congress a notification of the imposition of or increase in the duty that includes (1) an explanation of the reasoning for imposing or increasing the duty; and (2) an assessment of the potential impact of imposing or increasing the duty on United States businesses and consumers," the bill reads.

Under the Grassley-Cantwell bill, Congress must approve new tariffs within 60 days or they expire.

"If a joint resolution of disapproval with respect to a duty is enacted into law … the duty shall cease to have force or effect," the bill read.

"For too long, Congress has delegated its clear authority to regulate interstate and foreign commerce to the executive branch," Grassley said in a statement. "Building on my previous efforts as Finance Committee Chairman, I'm joining Senator Cantwell to introduce the bipartisan Trade Review Act of 2025 to reassert Congress's constitutional role and ensure Congress has a voice in trade policy."

The bill follows the Senate resolution that passed Wednesday night that would blunt Trump's tariffs on Canada, which passed 51-48 with support from four GOP senators, including Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky. The resolution is not expected to get a vote in the House.

Grassley on Wednesday released a video statement shortly after Trump announced reciprocal tariffs.

"If President Trump is successful in reducing tariffs in other countries, I'm going to say 'Amen; praise the Lord.' But if he's unsuccessful, I'll say, 'I told you so,'" Grassley said.