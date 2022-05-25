×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christopher wray | fbi | texas | lone attackers | lone wolf

FBI Chief Wray: Buffalo, Texas Shootings Highlight Threat of Lone Attackers

Christopher Wray speaks into a microphone while gesturing
FBI Director Christopher Wray (Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 May 2022 06:27 PM

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday told lawmakers that the Buffalo supermarket and Texas elementary school mass shootings ''reinforced what we in the FBI have been so concerned about for so long, and that is the threat of lone actors.''

''It's that threat that we continue to be most concerned about here in the homeland,'' he added.

A ''lone actor'' or ''lone wolf'' is someone who individually prepares or commits acts of violence in support of an ideology, group or movement, but who is acting outside of the command structure and without the assistance of any group, according to NATO.

The Department of Justice and FBI have not used the term ''lone wolf'' in statements about the gunmen in Texas or New York. But Wray used the term on Wednesday in a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Committee during a review of the agency's budget.

A joint report released last year by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security warned that loan wolf actors posed the greatest terror threat.

''The greatest terrorism threat to the homeland we face today is posed by lone offenders, often radicalized online, who look to attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons. Many of these violent extremists are motivated and inspired by a mix of socio-political goals and personal grievances against their targets,'' the two agencies wrote.

According to the report, 2019 ''represented the most lethal year'' for domestic attacks by violent extremists since 1995.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday told lawmakers that the Buffalo supermarket and Texas elementary school mass shootings ''reinforced what we in the FBI have been so concerned about for so long, and that is the threat of lone actors.''
christopher wray, fbi, texas, lone attackers, lone wolf
241
2022-27-25
Wednesday, 25 May 2022 06:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved