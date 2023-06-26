×
christopher wray | fbi | house judiciary committee | testify | hunter biden | irs | joe biden

FBI Director Wray to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee July 12

By    |   Monday, 26 June 2023 10:22 PM EDT

FBI Director Christopher Wray, his agency under intense scrutiny by GOP lawmakers for allegedly being biased against Republicans, is scheduled to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on July 12.

The hearing is set during the week Congress returns from its July 4 recess, The Hill reported Monday, citing a spokesperson for the committee.

NBC News reported Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that "everything is on the table" for discussion at the hearing.

Wray has been under fire since his agency raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August to seize thousands of presidential records, some of which were deemed classified. Wray was threatened to be cited for contempt of Congress earlier this month after his office delayed the release of an unclassified FD-1023 document that contains what a federal whistleblower claims is an allegation that an executive at Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Limited Holdings paid President Joe Biden and his son Hunter $5 million each to influence U.S. policy decisions.

The criticism of the FBI climaxed last week when Hunter Biden agreed to a plea deal between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors, an agreement many GOP lawmakers saw as favorable to the president's son. There were allegations by two IRS whistleblowers that the Department of Justice, FBI, and IRS interfered with the investigation of David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, into Hunter Biden.

In April, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the Judiciary Committee, subpoenaed Wray, who was appointed by Trump, for further information on the FBI's handling of domestic violent extremism investigations against Catholic Americans and its effect on protected First Amendment activity.

