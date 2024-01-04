Proud Boys Member Who Fled After 1/6 Conviction Gets 10 Years

A member of the Proud Boys group who went on the run after he was convicted in connection with the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Christopher Worrell, who was convicted of assaulting police with pepper spray, was under house arrest in Naples, Florida, when he disappeared in August, ahead of his original sentencing date.

He was found six weeks later after he tried to “covertly return” to his home, prosecutors said. He seemed to be unconscious and was hospitalized for five days to treat an apparent opioid drug overdose, but prosecutors said he faked his condition to further stall his sentencing.

Worrell suffers from a rare form of lymphoma and said he was afraid the cancer treatment he would get during a long prison sentence could allow the disease to kill him. He said he did take a number of pills just before he was recaptured and had opioids in his system.

“I acted out of severe mental anguish and very genuine fear for my life,” he said. “I am truly sorry and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Prosecutors had asked for a 14-year sentence on assault, obstruction of Congress and other offenses. They argued he should get a longer sentence after running away from house arrest and faking the overdose cost thousands of dollars in overtime for sheriff's deputies assigned to watch him. FBI agents also found night-vision goggles, $4,000 in cash, and survivalist gear in his home, authorities said.

Worrell had been held in jail in Washington, D.C., but was released in November 2021 after a judge substantiated his civil-rights complaints about his treatment in the jail. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found Worrell’s medical care for a broken hand had been delayed and held D.C. jail officials in contempt of court.

Lamberth said Thursday that Worrell's complaints and his response had led to reforms in the system, and he wanted to ensure that he would get adequate cancer treatment in prison, but his crimes still warranted a hefty sentence.

“It's a hard case for me,” said Lamberth, who will recommend the time be served in a prison medical facility.

Worrell, 52, was convicted after a bench trial of assaulting officers with pepper spray gel. Authorities said he was dressed in tactical vest and bragged he “deployed a whole can” and shouted insults at officers, calling them “commies” and “scum.”

Prosecutors said Worrell also lied on the witness stand at trial, claiming he was spraying others. The judge called that claim “preposterous,” prosecutors said in court papers.

Worrell’s defense attorney said his client brought the spray gel and tactical vest to Washington for defensive purposes because of previous violence between Proud Boys and counter-protesters. The chaotic scene at the Capitol “could have contributed to misperceptions creating inaccuracies” in Worrell’s testimony at trial, attorney William Shipley said.

More than three dozen people charged that day have been identified by federal authorities as leaders, members or associates of the Proud Boys.

Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was sentenced in September to 22 years in prison — the longest term handed down resulting from the events of Jan. 6. Tarrio and three Proud Boys associates were convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes.

More than 1,200 people have been charged with federal crimes related to Jan. 6. More than 700 have been sentenced, with approximately two-thirds receiving time behind bars, according to an Associated Press review of court records.