Christopher Rufo: "Glad' Harvard President Is Gone

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo celebrated the resignation Tuesday of Harvard President Claudine Gay, who has come under fire after insensitive comments regarding on-campus antisemitism at the Ivy League school and over allegations of plagiarism.

"This is Claudine Gay's resignation letter," Rufo, who has a master's of liberal arts from Harvard, posted Tuesday on X, along with a screen shot of the letter. "Rather than take responsibility for minimizing antisemitism, committing serial plagiarism, intimidating the free press, and damaging the institution, she calls her critics racist. This is the poison of DEI ideology. Glad she's gone."

In the letter to the Harvard community, Gay said her decision to step down had been "difficult beyond words."

"It has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor — two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am — and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus."