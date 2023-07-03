×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christmas tree shops | liquidation | bankruptcy | discount | home goods | closing

Discount Retailer Christmas Tree Shops to Close All of Its Stores

By    |   Monday, 03 July 2023 10:30 PM EDT

Discount home goods retail chain Christmas Tree Shops reportedly defaulted on a loan that funded its bankruptcy and will be forced to close all of its stores.

The retailer, which operated 82 stores in 20 states, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in May but is now headed for liquidation, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The company took out a $45 million bankruptcy loan, including roughly $20 million in fresh capital, from its lenders, the Journal reported. But the creditors terminated the loan after the company defaulted because of worsening revenue and liquidity, according to a notice filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, late Thursday.

Handil Holdings, owned by Marc and Pam Salkovitz, bought Christmas Tree Shops from Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. The retailer is based in Middleboro, Massachusetts.

The company and its stakeholders reached an agreement last week to liquidate the remaining roughly 70 stores unless a buyer emerges within the next week or so, according to the court filing.

"Unfortunately, circumstances have resulted in the plan really not being able to go forward because quite simply, the debtor doesn't have the time nor the money to go forward with the plan," said Harold Murphy, an attorney for the retailer, during a Thursday court hearing, the Journal reported.

A number of retailers have filed for bankruptcy this year, including Bed Bath & Beyond, which planned to close all of its stores by the end of June. Consumers cut back on discretionary spending this year because of high inflation, focusing on staples such as food, gas, and housing expenses.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Discount home goods retail chain Christmas Tree Shops reportedly defaulted on a loan that funded its bankruptcy and will be forced to close all of its stores.
christmas tree shops, liquidation, bankruptcy, discount, home goods, closing
264
2023-30-03
Monday, 03 July 2023 10:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved