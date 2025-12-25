Father Connolly to Newsmax: Christmas a Reminder That 'God Is With Us'

Christmas remains a reminder that "God is with us" in times of suffering, Father Sean Connolly, the pastor at St. Margaret of Cortona in New York City, told Newsmax on Thursday while urging believers to keep the holiday centered on faith by attending church.

Connolly, speaking on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" after celebrating midnight Mass with parishioners, also said he felt "in solidarity" with Pope Leo XIV as the pontiff marked his first Christmas in Vatican City.

"The Pope is keeping such a busy schedule, a midnight mass, and then restoring a tradition because he's a younger pope and in vibrant health," Connolly said, noting the Pope was also offering a Christmas Day Mass for pilgrims in Rome for the Jubilee year.

"That's just so nice to see how he's making himself accessible to the thousands that have come to Rome for this holy year," he said.

Connolly said Pope Leo's message emphasized that God "showed solidarity with our fallen humanity by becoming a man," adding that "no matter what suffering or trials we have to endure, we have the consolation to know that God is with us."

He also warned that the commercial rush of the season can make it "easy to lose sight" of Christmas' religious meaning, but said he is seeing a renewed interest in faith, particularly among young people.

"I see a resurgence," Connolly said. "I'm most touched by a resurgence of faith in the young, who have been raised in what is rather a vulgar popular culture that doesn't provide fulfillment in life."

Connolly said young adults are "looking for meaning for purpose" and are increasingly drawn back to the church and to "virtue" and tradition.

He encouraged Christians to attend church services to mark the holiday, saying it's the best way to keep the celebration rooted in its spiritual purpose.

"The best way to keep Christ in Christmas is by keeping the Mass in Christmas, because Christmas is Christ's Mass," Connolly said. "So let's all make sure we go to church to honor God on this, the day of his birth, when he became a man."

Connolly said the belief that God entered the world as man offers hope and purpose.

"By becoming a man, we mortal men can become like God, partakers of the divine nature," he said, adding that message "should afford us all so much hope this Christmas."

