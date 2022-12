A full 75% of Americans say people have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas, according to an Ipsos poll released Thursday.

The survey also found that 12% of Americans think Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the most annoying and/or overplayed Christmas song.

The poll also found:

85% of Americans say they decorate their home for the holidays, with 41% saying they personally start taking down decorations in the first week of January.

87% say waiting until at least after Thanksgiving is the most appropriate time to start playing Christmas music in public.

42% of Americans say they "strongly agree" with the idea that people have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas.

The level of agreement on the statement that people have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas varies by by religion, party affiliation, and age.

Christians are more likely (84%) to think Americans have forgotten the real meaning of Christmas compared to non-religious Americans (60%). Agreement is also higher among Republicans and respondents over the age of 50 than among Democrats and those ages 18-24 or 25-34, respectively.

The Ipsos poll was conducted Dec. 9-11 among 1,023 adults. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.