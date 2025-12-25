WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Christmas New Years Istanbul Islamic State

Turkey Detains Dozens of IS Suspects Planning Attacks on Christmas and New Year Celebrations

Thursday, 25 December 2025 01:29 PM EST

Officers from the Istanbul Police Counter-Terrorism Department launched simultaneous raids on Thursday at 124 locations and detained over a hundred suspected members of the Islamic State group who were allegedly planning attacks against Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that authorities received information that the extremist organization had issued a call to action particularly against non-Muslims during Christmas and New Years celebrations.

The prosecutor’s office issued warrants for 137 suspects, of which 115 were detained. Officers also seized many firearms, cartridges and organizational documents during the raids.

The police’s counter-terrorism operation is still ongoing.

