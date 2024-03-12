RNC Hires Ex-Trump Attorney Bobb to Election Integrity Post

Christina Bobb, a former attorney for Donald Trump, was hired by the Republican National Committee on Tuesday as senior counsel for election integrity.

Bobb, a former correspondent for One America News Network, has supported the former president’s claims that rampant voter fraud cost him the 2020 election. She is the author of "Stealing Your Vote: The Inside Story of the 2020 Election and What It Means for 2024" and backed an audit of the 2020 presidential election results from Arizona’s Maricopa County.

"I’m honored to join the RNC and thrilled the new leadership is focused on election integrity," Bobb said in a statement, according to The Washington Post. "I look forward to working to secure our elections and restore confidence in the process."

The RNC’s new leadership, which includes Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric Trump, has discussed efforts to challenge voter identification and signature verification rules put into place for the 2020 election.

"The RNC’s new posture as it relates to litigation is much more offensive and much less defensive," Chris LaCivita, a Trump campaign adviser responsible for Bobb’s hiring, told the Post.

The RNC’s senior leadership has been almost entirely replaced or reassigned, the Post reported, and dozens of lower-ranking officials, including state directors, were either fired or told to reapply for their jobs. A nationwide network of community outreach centers, once a fixture of the party’s efforts to attract minority voters, will be shuttered or refocused on get-out-the-vote efforts.

"It is about changing a mind-set," LaCivita told the Post. "The RNC is as much a part of the Trump campaign as the Trump campaign is part of the RNC. It is really important from our standpoint that everyone understand in a campaign that will be unprecedented in history that everyone has the same stated goal."