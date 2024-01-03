×
Tags: christie | rnc pledge | trump | november

Christie Defies RNC Pledge, Refuses to Back Trump in November

By    |   Wednesday, 03 January 2024 04:58 PM EST

Republican presidential contender and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Wednesday he would not vote for former President Donald Trump in the November election, breaking the commitment he made in order to participate in the Republican National Committee debates.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the revelation comes as a potential bid for political relevance, given the challenging circumstances surrounding Christie's campaign. Recent polling by Fox News indicates just 2% of support for Christie in the GOP primary, and Christie faces a net approval rating of -55.

When asked by MSNBC's Mike Barnicle whether he would vote for Trump if he is the GOP nominee and faces President Joe Biden in the fall, Christie said, "No."

This backtrack contrasts sharply with the commitment Christie and other contenders made when they made the pledge, known as the "Beat Biden" pledge.

The pledge, which every remaining contender except Trump endorsed, states: "I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the Republican presidential nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden."

Christie's decision to break his commitment aligns with statements he made in March, expressing his opposition to the former president.

"I'm going to go out there and tell the truth. Like, the truth matters. The truth is not negotiable," Christie remarked in an interview with Axios. "I can't help him. No way. When you have the Jan. 6 choir at a rally and you show video of it, I just don't think that person is appropriate for the presidency."

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 03 January 2024 04:58 PM
