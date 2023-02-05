×
Tags: christie | biden | trump | 2024

Christie: Biden Too Old and Boring to Run Again

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Sunday, 05 February 2023 04:49 PM EST

President Joe Biden is too old and boring to win a presidential election again, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

"In the end, Joe Biden is not an exciting candidate," said Christie, a Republican. "He's old. He's boring. And the American people are not relating to him."

The former governor said that in the last presidential election, Biden did not win, that it was Donald Trump who lost, saying that what Biden "had in '20 was a gift. He had Donald Trump, who was toxic; and he had a pandemic, which prevented him from having to go out and speak every day."

Concerning the 2024 election campaign, Christie asked, "Do you see Joe Biden on Air Force One doing seven, eight campaign stops a day at 82 years old and being effective? Can you imagine how many gaffes there are going to be in those speeches. How many mistakes? ... He is not capable of running a traditional American race."

However, when asked if Trump could beat Biden in a presidentiual race, Christie said that he did not think that he could.

Although Biden has not yet formally announced that he is running for reelection, The Hill reported that he is expected to do so.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


President Joe Biden is too old and boring to win a presidential election again, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday."
