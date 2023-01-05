Gov. Sununu Doesn't Rule Out 2024 Presidential Run

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., is mulling a possible presidential run in 2024.

Sununu told Fox News he had been approached about a bid but insisted there's time before he has to make such a decision, according to The Hill.

"A lot of folks are coming to me; a lot of folks want me to run," he told Fox News, according to The Hill. "It's definitely conversations that we're having, of course.

"My first priority is New Hampshire. It really is," he added. "But again, we'll keep having those conversations. There's no timetable for making decisions or where it all goes," he told Fox News.

After passing on a bid for U.S. Senate, Sununu ran for a fourth term as governor and won. Critics of former President Donald Trump have mentioned Sununu as a possible Republican candidate in the 2024 election.

He has offered little evidence to show a commitment to a run or not.

"I think people have to understand ... we still have well over a year before we even get to the first-in-the-nation primary," Sununu told Fox News, according to The Hill. "There's going to be a lot of time before folks even get in the race."

So far, Trump is the only candidate to announce. Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., may throw his hat in the ring soon. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been tossed about as possibles as well.

Polling data pits Trump against DeSantis as the two front-runners for 2024. But Sununu posed this query to Fox News, saying don't count out any outliers just yet: "Who knows what might happen between now and then? And those unknown variables could really dictate who gets in the race and how successful they can be."