Chris Pratt Endorses Caruso in LA Mayor's Race, Says City Is a Mess

After witnessing the slow decline of the City of Angels, actor Chris Pratt endorsed billionaire Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor Sunday over the Biden-backed Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

"I've lived in LA for over 20 years," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star wrote on Instagram. "It’s been great to me. In that time I've seen what many residents here have seen, the city's gradual decline into pain and utter disarray. If you live here, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

"I don’t normally support political candidates," Pratt continued. "But in this election, there’s too much to lose."

A former president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, Caruso is an ex-Republican who is running as a Democrat, according to the Washington Examiner.

Bass and Caruso are both looking to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat first elected in 2013 and reelected in 2017.

In his endorsement, Pratt, 43, said Caruso is "the guy for our city" who "knows how to get s*** done."

Though the more progressive Bass has the support of President Joe Biden, Caruso has received a number of endorsements from generally left-leaning celebrities, such as Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

In June, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted in support of Caruso, calling him "awesome."

"My political leanings are moderate, so neither fully Republican nor Democrat, which I am confident is the case for most Americans," Musk wrote then. "Executive competence is super underrated in politics — we should care about that a lot more!"

A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released last week found Bass leading Caruso 45% to 41% among likely voters. However, the survey also found that 13% of likely voters are still undecided about whom to cast their final ballots.

According to Mediaite, Pratt's 2022 acting resume includes starred in "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" along with the streaming hit, "The Terminal List," which posted massive viewing numbers despite being panned by critics.