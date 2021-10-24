Fox's Chris Wallace Praises Psaki: 'One of Best Press Secretaries'

Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace says that current White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki is “one of the best press secretaries ever.”

In remarks Friday and while reminiscing about the heated grillings former press secretaries have endured, Fox News’ Wallace praised colleague Peter Doocy for handling a tough back-and-forth with Psaki.

“Honestly, as somebody who’s spent six years in the White House, my immediate reaction was, 'Those are two people at the top of their game,'" Wallace said of the sparring, in a clip posted by Mediaite, and tweeted by another ex-press secretary and current Newsmax TV host Sean Spicer.

“I mean this as a compliment,” Wallace said of Doocy. “I think he has become the Sam Donaldson of this White House press corps.” ABC’s Donaldson was famously aggressive in questions to then President Ronald Reagan.

But conservatives, who long have loathed Wallace’s attacks on former President Trump and disdain Psaki’s frequent dodging of tough questions, went on social media to hit back at Wallace.

Conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel re-tweeted Wallace’s Psaki comments with her own: “TURN OFF FOX NEWS.”

Radio and Newsmax host Sebastian Gorka tweeted, “Chris Wallace, @FoxNewsSunday you’re a clown.”

Wallace has come under repeated fire from for leaning too far left. Trump says he has a political bias like CNN and MSNBC.

In a statement issued last June, Trump openly questioned “Why does Fox News keep Chris Wallace?"

Trump continued: "His ratings are terrible, he's 'almost' Radical Left, he was acknowledged to have failed badly as a Presidential debate moderator (except for Biden who he totally protected!), and so much else. Usually, these are not the qualities of a long-term stay!"