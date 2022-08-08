Chris Wallace: Dems Want to Tell Biden in '24 'Enjoy Your Retirement'

With multiple crises raging, most notably inflation and back-to-back quarters of negative economic growth, CNN's Chris Wallace says most Democrats are ready to tell President Joe Biden before 2024: "Enjoy your retirement."

"Remember, in the CNN poll of polls, I think it's 75% of Democrats say they would like to see another Democratic nominee for president in 2024," Wallace told CNN's "At This Hour" on Monday. "You know, and we've seen this in businesses, that, you know, 'Thank you very much for your service: Here's the gold watch, enjoy your retirement.'"

Wallace suggested Biden is enjoying "success" in the past month or so "is impressive," but Biden's age (79) will remain a sticking point for Democrats in the next presidential cycle.

"Whether or not a large percentage of that 75%, three-quarters of Democrats are going to say, 'You know what, I'm excited by the idea of a guy who on next inauguration day would be 82 running for election again,' I'm not so sure about that," Wallace added.

Thus far, President Joe Biden has said he intends to run for reelection in 2024.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said the decision should be put off by Democrats and the president until after the 2022 midterm elections in November.

"It's too early to say," Nadler said. "It doesn't serve the purpose of the Democratic Party to deal with that until after the midterms."

Another New York Democrat also refused to say Biden should run again, leading to her having to apologize to the president.

"Mr. President, I apologize; I want you to run," Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "I happen to think you won't be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%.

"You have deserved it. You are a great president. And thank you for everything you've done for my state and all the states and all the cities in America. Thank you, Mr. President."