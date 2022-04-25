Chris Wallace Unsure of Future After CNN+ Collapse

After the dramatic and quick demise of CNN+, star anchor Chris Wallace said he's not sure what his future holds at the network, The Hill reported Monday.

Wallace, who helped launch the streaming service after a long tenure at Fox News, said his focus is on helping others he worked with find jobs.

“I’m in good shape, whether it’s CNN or someplace else,” Wallace said “Frankly, what I’m mostly concerned about right now, and very, is my team and hundreds of other people … that had jobs at CNN+.”

Deadline reported that hundreds of people could lose their jobs due to the collapse of CNN+, particularly as Warner Bros Discovery apparently intends to move to post-merger cost-cutting mode.

Wallace said that some of those working at the streaming service “had left CNN to go to streaming. Some of them had left other places, moved across the country. And so, I think you’re seeing a lot of the anchors at CNN+ doing everything they can to protect the people that were working on their team and to make sure they either get a safe landing at CNN or someplace else.”

In a dramatic move last week, it was announced that CNN+ will be shut down at the end of April, less than a month after it had been launched.

Wallace is one of six CNN+ hosts jockeying for new assignments or expanded roles in the cable network’s lineup in an expected shakeup after the collapse of the streaming service, according to The Wrap.

The collapse of CNN+ is considered one of the largest media failures in recent memory, The Hill reported, with Wallace saying that “two weeks ago, streaming was king. Now suddenly streaming is in an ICU on life support.”