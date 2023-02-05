N.H. Gov. Sununu Talking '24 Presidential Run: Trump Can't Beat Biden

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu doesn't believe that former President Donald Trump would beat current President Joe Biden in a general-election setting next year — despite what one left-leaning poll has already suggested.

While appearing on ABC's "This Week" program Sunday, Sununu was asked about the results of a new Washington Post-ABC poll, which showed Trump leading Biden by 4 percentage points, in the event of a hypothetical one-on-one battle for 2024.

The Post-ABC survey chronicled the results of 1,003 American adults over a five-day span (Jan. 27-Feb. 1); and yet, it wasn't enough to lighten Sununu's viability thoughts of Trump becoming this nation's 47th president.

"Unfortunately, at the end of the day, November of '22 showed us that, right? Trump is going to be seen as a very extreme candidate. The country is going to push back against it," said Sununu.

The New Hampshire Republican was likely referencing Trump-endorsed figures, such as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, and Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, failing to get elected during the November midterms.

However, it's worth noting: According to The New York Times, Trump posted a success rate of more than 82% last year, when factoring in his 250-plus candidate endorsements.

During the ABC interview, Sununu acknowledged that Trump could win the Republican National Committee's nomination next year.

At the same time, Sununu doesn't think Trump can get over the top in a national election.

"It can't get done. He could get the nomination, but he can't get ... done," Sununu stated about Trump.

It's been an active week of Sununu discussing Trump in a public setting.

While speaking with CNN mid-week, Sununu said he would ultimately support Trump next year, if he secured the RNC's presidential nomination.

Sununu also explained he was joking when characterizing Trump as "[expletive] crazy."

However the 2024 Republican primaries shake out, Sununu said the party's nominee must be an electable conservative, somebody's who'll be strong with the U.S. economy and national security.

Sununu said he's "definitely" pondering a run for the White House next year.

"Having those conversations ... but at the end of the day, you're going to have a lot of Republicans that get in that race," said Sununu, when discussing potential GOP candidates such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"They're all really good people; they're really good candidates. You have Nikki Haley, and Mike Pompeo, and Governor DeSantis, and a lot of folks who are going to get in," added Sununu.