Sununu: Will Decide Next Month on Presidential Race

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Sunday he plans to decide "in the next week or two" if he will join the growing field of candidates seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

"I think very soon," Sununu told CNN's "State of the Union," when asked if he is near to making a decision. "I don't do coy very well, so when I start doing something, I'm 120% in. I think pretty soon we'll make a decision, and probably [in the] next week or two, we'll either be go or no go."

The governor stressed that he still has a "24/7 job" to do in his state, and he's still focused on doing his job there.

"I still have a 24/7 job," he said. "The money has been lined up. The support's been lined up. There's a pathway to win. All that — those boxes are checked. The family's on board, which is always a big one. I just got to make sure it's right for the party and right for me."

Sununu is in his fourth term in office, and he told CNN that another important part of his decision will be in figuring out where he can be most effective, as he wants to be sure he isn't more useful outside the presidential race while steering the party away from current frontrunner Donald Trump.

"Maybe I talk a little differently," he said. "I talk with a different approach. I want more candidates to be empowered. Can I do that more effectively as a candidate? Can I do that more effectively as someone who's kind of traveling the country, maybe speaking a little more freely?" he asked. "I just want what's best for the party. It doesn't have to be the Chris Sununu show all the time."

Trump, meanwhile, is leading in GOP primary polling and "doing better than anybody thought," but he's "playing this victim card," said Sununu.

"The media, the DA [district attorney] in New York — all these things have kind of worked in his favor very much," he continued. "Just the fact that we are talking about Donald Trump as a victim, I mean, that is unique in itself. But that is not lasting, necessarily. That does not mean the support he has today turns into a vote nine months from now."

However, he steered away from harsher criticism of other candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him a "very good governor."

Sununu and DeSantis met earlier this month for about an hour when the Florida Republican traveled to New Hampshire to meet with the state Legislature.

However, Sununu said he's concerned that DeSantis is too focused on "culture war" in Florida while avoiding issues such as government efficiency as a candidate for the White House.

"I'm not saying we shouldn't talk about the culture war stuff; don't get me wrong," said Sununu. "I just don't believe government is going to solve a culture war."

Sununu also said he doesn't think it is "disqualifying" for DeSantis to have recently promised to consider pardoning some of the Jan. 6, 2021 participants in the U.S. Capitol attacks, even though he would not do that himself.