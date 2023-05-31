Reports: Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Planning to Resign

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is reportedly planning to resign his seat in Congress, possibly as early as Wednesday, to focus on his wife's health, according to several sources.

The Salt Lake Tribune, the first reporting on Stewart's plans, said his wife's medical issues have not been made public, but said the congressman has announced his plans to several people.

A congressional official familiar with the plans has confirmed the report to The Washington Post under the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement from Stewart, who was first elected to Congress in 2012.

Stewart did not return a request from the Post for comment.

The congressman is a retired Air Force pilot who represents Utah's 2nd Congressional District, including Salt Lake City. He and his wife, Evie, are the parents of six children.

His departure reduces the Republican's slim House majority of 222 seats to 213 held by Democrats. Utah law requires that a special election be held to replace Stewart, with the winner finishing out his term.

Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, will announce the timeline for the primary and general election for the seat once Stewart makes his announcement official.

Stewart won his most recent election in 2022, defeating Democrat Nick Mitchell by more than 25 points. Utah's four House seats and two Senate seats are all held by Republicans.

Stewart, a 14-year Air Force veteran, is a pilot who flew rescue helicopters and the B-1B bomber, reports The Post. He also holds three world speed records, including one for the fastest nonstop flight around the world, and is an author, having written 17 books.

His most recent legislation was a bill that would ban anyone under the age of 16 from using social media apps.