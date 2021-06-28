Acclaimed Host Eric Bolling Joins Newsmax Lineup

Newsmax, America’s fastest growing cable news network, announced today that it is adding acclaimed television host and best-selling author Eric Bolling to its impressive talent roster.

Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said: “Eric Bolling is a consummate media professional who isn’t afraid to ask tough questions, get provocative answers and challenge establishment thinking. His background in business and politics separates him from the competition.”

Bolling will begin as a guest host for shows on Monday, June 27, and is slated to host a new show in July with details to be announced soon.

Bolling said, “Like myself, Newsmax is concerned with the direction that Big Tech and Big Corporate Media have taken journalism and our nation. I’m excited to join an organization that delivers programming you can trust.”

Throughout his extensive media career, Bolling has connected with viewers by focusing on the core issues they face every day. He’s enjoyed massive ratings success as a host on shows, such as “The Five,” “Cashin’ In,” and “Fast Money.”

Most recently, Bolling hosted a popular talk show called “America This Week With Eric Bolling.”

The show aired weekly across the Sinclair broadcast platform of 200 stations.

At Fox News, Bolling was its most visible and popular guest host, sitting in for Bill O’Reilly more than 200 times and guest hosting for top-rated “Hannity” more than 70 times.

After a brief attempt at playing professional baseball (he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates), Bolling started his working career as a commodities trader, rising quickly to the most active independent natural gas trader in the world. He was named among Trader Monthly’s Top 100 and received their Man of the Year Award.

He served on the board of the New York Mercantile Exchange for five years and helped orchestrate the Merc’s IPO, which in 2006, was the largest IPO in history.

In 2016, he published his New York Times best seller Wake Up America and followed that success with another best seller, The Swamp, an exposé of Washington’s culture of corruption.

Bolling has never shied from confronting important—and sometimes uncomfortable—topics to inform and make people’s lives better.

In 2017, he experienced the loss of his son Eric Chase to the deadly opioid fentanyl. To honor his son and educate the nation about what he says is “the worst drug crisis in American history,” Bolling created The Eric Chase Foundation. Recently, the foundation partnered with GOYA Foods and Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers to expand its increasing efforts.

The Newsmax channel is the nation’s 4th highest-rated cable news network and a top 25 cable channel reaching over 100 million U.S. homes through all major cable operators and most OTT platforms.

