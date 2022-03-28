Chris Rock Allegedly Didn't Know About Jada Pinkett Smith's Condition

Chris Rock reportedly did not know about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia when he joked about her bald head while hosting the Academy Awards on Sunday, after which her husband, Will Smith, attacked Rock onstage, slapping his face.

A source told TMZ that Rock ''doesn't have a mean bone in his body.''

As he prepared to present the award for best documentary, Rock joked: ''Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it.''

After initially laughing off the remark, Smith saw his wife's angry reaction and stormed the stage. Smith then smacked Rock across the face, returned to his seat and shouted repeatedly, ''Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth!''

Rock then calmly responded that it was ''the greatest night in the history of television,'' promising not to mention Pinkett Smith again.

Pinkett Smith has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Smith has since apologized to Rock, writing on Instagram: ''Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about my Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

''I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,'' Smith continued. ''I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

''I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will,'' Smith concluded.