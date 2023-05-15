×
Tags: chris murphy | supreme court | gun control

Sen. Murphy Warns Supreme Court of 'Popular Revolt' on Guns

Monday, 15 May 2023 01:59 PM EDT

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said on Sunday that the Supreme Court would inspire a "popular revolt" should it block gun control legislation passed by states or Congress.

During an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Murphy remarked on a ruling by a federal judge in Virginia saying a ban on the sale of firearms to adults under the age of 21 is unconstitutional.

Murphy, a gun control advocate, said that "our movement is in a position to win. Does it worry me what some of these district courts are doing? Absolutely. But right now, I think our focus has got to be about growing the movement and continuing to capitalize on the progress of last year."

He later said: "Listen, if the Supreme Court eventually says that states or the Congress can't pass universal background checks or can't take these weapons off the streets, I think there's going to be a popular revolt over that policy. A court that's already pretty illegitimate is going to be in full crisis mode."

Murphy said that the Supreme Court "made it clear" in the decision for the 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller, which said that "there is a right to private gun ownership, but there is also an ability for Congress to regulate who owns weapons and what kind of weapons are owned."

He added, "I think we have to continue to operate under that construct."

