Fmr MSNBC Host Hails Trump 'Strength' in Moving US Right

Even former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, one of the original Democrat operatives turned "journalist," is now forced to admit President Donald Trump has won over Americans, saying polls showing otherwise are not truly reflective to reality.

"To be honest with you, the country is moving towards Trump," Matthews, the former aide for former President Jimmy Carter and Democrat House Speaker Tip O'Neill, told the Charlie Rose video podcast this weekend. "These polls, they come out and show him not doing well — I don't buy that."

When Rose tried to chime in, Matthews cut him off to express more surprising honesty to hail Trump.

"His strength is still greater than the democratic strength," Matthews added. "He is a stronger public figure than the democratic people.

"I mean, [former President Barack] Obama still has tremendous charisma, but Trump has strength. I think that's what all voters look for. They want a president who is a strong figure, and he's got it.

"It's just there, and half the country buys it."

Notably, Trump won the popular vote, meaning his electorate is more than half the country.

But Elon Musk's third party challenge could be an opportunity for Democrats to exploit, according to Matthews.

"It plays the same role as Ross Perot," he said.

Perot was the third party candidate that might have helped turn the GOP-held White House of 12 years – eight for Ronald Reagan and four for George H.W. Bush – over to former President Bill Clinton and Democrats for eight years in the 1992 presidential election.

"Pennsylvania's moving right; Ohio's already right," Matthews said, hoping North Carolina might be moving to the left.

Matthews also thrashed Senate darling Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., from his home state for wearing a hoodie and shorts when he votes in the Senate.

"Dress for success buddy," Matthews said.