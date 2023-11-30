×
Chris Cuomo: I'm 'Open' to Voting for Trump

By    |   Thursday, 30 November 2023 08:47 PM EST

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, whose father and brother served as Democrat governors of New York, said he would be "open" to casting his ballot next year for former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination.

During a Wednesday appearance on "PBD Podcast," Cuomo said he's not sure that President Joe Biden is the right choice for the country or his party in 2024.

"Do I think [Biden] is the best of us?" Cuomo asked. "No. Do I think he's the best we can do as president? Absolutely not. Do I think he's the best that Democrats can do? H*** no!

PBD host Patrick Bet-David asked, "If you've got those two, though, are you going to sit it out?"

Cuomo replied, "If it's Biden-Trump? Look, for me, again, we survived a Trump administration. Would we survive another one? Yes, yes. I don't think there's any greater risk to America with him than with Biden.

"And for people who are now going to attack me, and say, 'What are you talking about? Trump is like this crazy man,' well, look: ... Nobody was trying to kill us when Trump was president in a way that they're not now. If anything, there's more hostility. And you can have reasons for that, any way you want. I'm just saying, existentially, I'm not afraid of a Trump presidency.

"Existentially, I'm not afraid of another Biden presidency, because unlike many people in America, I believe that the country is much stronger than any individual leader," he continued. "We survived the Russia thing. We survived Jan. 6. We survived having Biden as a gaffe machine. We survived Congress going after each other and doing nothing for the rest of us. We survived these things. Are we better for it? No. Should we be doing things differently? Yes. I think it happens. I don't know when; I don't even know why. In terms of who I'm going to vote for, I would really have to see where we are at the moment in time."

Bet-David asked, "So you're open to a Trump vote?"

Cuomo responded, "I am always open. And I'll tell you this: People say, 'Oh, bull****! You've never voted for a Republican in your life.' Wrong. Not only have I, the first vote I ever cast was for a Republican."

Cuomo said in 1988, while a freshman in college, he voted for Republican George H.W. Bush, who defeated Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis for the presidency.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

