×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris christie | trump | president | 2016

Christie: 'I Was Wrong' About Trump in 2016

By    |   Thursday, 04 January 2024 10:35 AM EST

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he is recanting the support he gave Donald Trump in his first run for president: “I was wrong.”

The admission came in a new digital ad in which Christie, now an ardent critic of Trump, bluntly begins: “I have an admission to make."

"Eight years ago when I decided to endorse Donald Trump for president, I did it because he was winning, and I did it because I thought I could make him a better candidate and a better president," Christie says in the pitch.

"Well, I was wrong; I made a mistake." 

According to Axios, the ad is part of a seven-figure buy involving direct-to-camera advertisements the Christie campaign is pushing in New Hampshire ahead of its Jan. 23 presidential primary.

Christie's team says it's targeting ads this week to areas where rival Nikki Haley is hosting town halls.

"We will continue to do so as we make the contrast in style and willingness to the tell the truth as clear for voters as possible," a Christie spokesperson told Axios.

In the new pitch, Christie compares the current White House race to the 2016 run, when he endorsed Trump. 

"Donald Trump is ahead in the polls and so everyone says, 'Anyone who's behind him should drop out, and we should make our choice: Donald Trump versus Joe Biden.'"

"Neither choice is acceptable to me, and it shouldn't be acceptable to you,” he declares.

Polls last month showed Christie trailing Nikki Haley and Trump in New Hampshire, according to Real Clear Politics

Fran Beyer | editorial.beyer@newsmax.com

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has recanted the support he gave Donald Trump in his first run for president, declaring: "I was wrong." The admission came in a new digital ad in which Christie, now an ardent critic of Trump, bluntly begins: "I have an admission to...
chris christie, trump, president, 2016
260
2024-35-04
Thursday, 04 January 2024 10:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved